Fenty Beauty by Rihanna celebrates all skin tones (finally!) and we had to try it

Music super-star Rihanna unveiled her beauty line Fenty Beauty and the response is a welcome change to the beauty industry.

Why the craze over this new line? The product has great reviews, but there’s something much bigger about Fenty Beauty than the foundation.

One Instagram photo that went viral shows 13 of Fenty’s darkest shades “sold out” sending a message to the beauty industry: Pay attention, we’re here, we’ve got money and we’re spending it.

There’s also a brand new Nielsen report: African American Women: Our Science Her Magic which quantifies the leverage black women actually hold on consumer preferences.

According to the report, black women make up only 14 percent of the female population but they’re major players in influencing mainstream culture in fashion, music, movies, beauty, etc. for women of all races.

Fenty Beauty is a prime example of that buying power and influence.

In Cleveland local business owner and entrepreneur Monica Green has been in the beauty industry for 30 years.

"For ethnic-skinned women this is going to be a big big thing because in the past when you go into a place and you want to spend your money and you're not relevant it's like you don't even count?" she said.

Green went on to say that Fenty is making the consumer feel good because their marketing and ads show that they have women of color in mind.

A number of other women also chimed in saying that they felt like the mainstream beauty industry didn’t really pay attention to them. For example, this ad by YSL drew social media backlash for it’s lack of dark colors.

Cherish Chapman spoke about her experience shopping for make up.

“I could never ever find my actual shade of make up. I felt like I had this weird color skin tone," she said.

Local Cleveland make up artist KB echoed that sentiment.

"Basically you feel left out ... I'm spending money and you didn't even think of me," KB said.

In Nielsen’s Diverse Intelligence Series report the statistics show that black women are trendsetters and brand loyalists who use social media more than any other group to share their opinion about products.

In fact, 43 percent of black women say they like the share their opinions and reviews online.

Krystal Robertson is 22 year old woman who has albinism. She tried Fenty beauty and posted this on Instagram.

To beauty blogger Nyma Tang on Youtube who at the end of her make up review talks about what it was like seeing other girls who looked like her in Sephora getting matched.

I checked out the line for myself and have to admit it matched pretty well.

While I was in the store the phone rang at least three times with people asking about Fenty. Fortunately I was able to buy the last bottle in my shade but other’s didn’t have it so easy.

Green said she went to buy foundation for herself but the store was out of her color and says the shades that were sold out were the darker shades.

A bottle of Fenty Beauty foundation is about $34 dollars — it’s more expensive than drugstore brands but people don’t seem to mind the price tag because they feel like this is the first time a main-stream beauty brand said, “Hey! We see you!”

The Nielsen report also predicts that black women’s spending power is heading towards a record 1.5 trillion dollars by 2021 and Fenty Beauty’s success is evidence that power is in full force.

