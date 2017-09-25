Garth Brooks fan travels country thanking veterans one concert ticket at a time

It all started out with an extra ticket to a Garth Brooks concert and an idea to thank a vet. Now several cities and more than a half-dozen vets later, Bubba Strauss says he hopes to continue his tour.

“I think I’m his biggest fan, I meet all these people in different cities who say they’re his biggest fan,” Strauss said.

The only thing he may love more? Veterans who served our country.

“I don’t think our vets are appreciated as much as they should be,” Strauss said.

When he went back to Cincinnati for the second weekend in a row for a concert, his wife said she couldn’t make the trip.

“She had to work, so I had an extra ticket,” Strauss explained.

Strauss decided to do something worthwhile with the ticket.

“I came up with the idea that I’d like to thank a vet,” Strauss said.

As Garth Brook’s concert tour continued, so did Strauss’s plan to buy tickets and bring deserving vets. He reaches out to veteran’s groups and has them select a lucky vet. This past weekend, he flew to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and met Kevin Uthe.

“What I’m doing isn’t that big, it won’t solve the hunger problem, but at least for a day I’m giving that veteran a night out to enjoy himself,” Strauss explained.

As Garth Brooks sings Strauss’s favorite song “The Dance” ‘for a moment all the world was right.’

So far Strauss has taken 7 vets to Garth Brooks concerts, with plans to bring 5 more before the end of October.

