Sheriff: Farm accident leads to death of 3-year-old in Richland County

A three-year-old was killed Monday morning when a skid loader ran over him, according to the Richland County Sheriff.

The incident happened on a farm located at 7429 Olivesburg-Fitchville Road around 10:45 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was an accident.

The victim's identity has not been released.

