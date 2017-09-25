Akron baby recovering following opioid overdose

A 6-month-old baby boy is recovering Monday after overdosing on an opioid.

The infant is expected to be OK, according to Akron Police.

Officers responded to the baby's home in the 700 block of Boulevard Street around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The baby was found unresponsive on the living room floor.

Police are waiting on toxicology results; no charges have been filed at this time.

A 1-year-old child has also been removed from the home by Summit County Children's Services.

The living conditions of the home are under investigation.

