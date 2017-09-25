For the first time ever, Cleveland has hit 90+° degrees for 5 straight days

Cleveland is officially well into a heat wave. (Source: WOIO)

It hit 93 degrees today at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, making it the fifth straight day to have temperatures above 90 degrees.

This has never happened before in recorded history in Cleveland. In September 1953, there were four straight days of 90 degree temperatures.

The normal high temperature for this time of the year is around 70 degrees.

The last time Cleveland had highs in the 70s? That was back on Sept. 14.

Northeast Ohio has seen more 90 degree or hotter days this September than during all of July 2017. Oh, and during all of August 2017. Check it out.

Cleveland has the potential to go a sixth straight day with 92 degrees forecasted for Tuesday.

If you're tired of the heat, give it a few short days. Temperatures will be sharply cooler by the end of the work week.

