Advice LeBron James has for Kyrie Irving...NONE (video)

During Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day Monday, LeBron James was asked if had any advice for old teammate Kyrie Irving.

His answer was pretty straightforward.

"No. I got no advice for him or any other people that's on any other team. You're either with us or you're against us," said James.

James said when first he heard Irving wanted to leave a lot of things went through his head.

"I had a ton of emotions. Wondering if it something I could have done better to make him not want to be traded. Was it me coming back in the first place," James replied. "For me personally, I tried to do whatever I could do help the kid out to be the best player he could be."

