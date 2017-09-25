Eastlake unveils new multi-generational, inclusive playground

The ribbon was cut and dozens of screaming kids and some young adults with special needs from Longfellow Elementary School in Eastlake and the Broadmoor School in Mentor gave the new Lubrizol Miracle Playground a test drive on Thursday.

The new inclusive, multi-generational play space is located at the corner of Route 91 and Vine Street, next to the Lake County Captains' Stadium in Eastlake.

Eric Sheffer, of Penchura Recreation Products and Services, designed the park and was able to witness the joy of one of the young adults who was using a specially designed swing for the first time.

"That reaction is fantastic. It reaffirms everything that we are doing. We are doing the right thing," said Sheffer.

The playground is designed to be accessible to individuals of all abilities and ages - giving them opportunities to ride, touch, make sounds and interact with the equipment.

"I love it!" exclaimed Kathy Habat of Lake County. Habat has special needs.

Sheffer says there is growing demand for this kind of inclusive, multi-generational playground.

"It's not just the children that may have special needs, it might also be the parents who come back from fighting wars that have the special need, and they want to bring their kids and interact with their kids on the playground. Also, we have to consider that many of the children today are watched by their grandparents. So we need to think of grandparents and the accessibility that they have," added Sheffer.

The Miracle League of Lake County raised over a million dollars for the playground in a matter of months.

"There are so many kids that are in need of it - we've identified over 3,000 people - children and young adults - just in Lake County alone - that this is built for," said Judy Moran, the president of the Miracle League of Lake County.

