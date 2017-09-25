'It hasn't changed': LeBron James intends to retire as a Cleveland Cavalier (video)

LeBron James says he intends to retire as a Cleveland Cavalier. (Source: WOIO)

LeBron James may enter free agency at the end of the season, but he made it clear during Media Day that his intentions right now have not changed.

@KingJames feelings has not changed. Would still like to end his career as a @cavs pic.twitter.com/iBNH5Pwubj — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) September 25, 2017

"It hasn't changed that's why I sit up here today still in this uniform still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful," Lebron James said.

James also said he does not want the "free agency" topic to be a distraction during the NBA season because it wouldn't be fair to fans, the team or the front office.

"When the summer comes, I will approach that," added James.

Watch LeBron discuss free agency below:

