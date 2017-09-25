'It hasn't changed': LeBron James intends to retire as a Clevela - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'It hasn't changed': LeBron James intends to retire as a Cleveland Cavalier (video)

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
LeBron James says he intends to retire as a Cleveland Cavalier. (Source: WOIO) LeBron James says he intends to retire as a Cleveland Cavalier. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James may enter free agency at the end of the season, but he made it clear during Media Day that his intentions right now have not changed.

"It hasn't changed that's why I sit up here today still in this uniform still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful," Lebron James said.

James also said he does not want the "free agency" topic to be a distraction during the NBA season because it wouldn't be fair to fans, the team or the front office.

"When the summer comes, I will approach that," added James.

