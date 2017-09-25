Cleveland's alleged Facebook scammer indicted by Cuyahoga County Grand Jury - Carl Monday investigates

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted Cleveland's alleged Facebook Scammer Zienup Sbeih.

Monday morning, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police presented their case seeking an indictment on at least five counts for Housing and Food Stamp Fraud.

The indictment came down with seven counts total, including five counts of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Grand Theft and one count of Theft.

A Cuyahoga County judge signed off on a second warrant for her arrest, this time through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

Zienup Sbeih-Maddox is expected to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 10, if the can locate her. She was last seen in mid-July by our cameras just days before Cleveland Police filed charges and a warrant for her arrest as well.

According to police records, Sbeih took money from hundreds of consumers on Facebook across the nation and seldom delivered the items including car seats, vacations and more.

She is accused of running what police are calling a scam from her Cleveland federal housing unit, where she lived paying less than $80 in rent monthly while taking in hundreds of thousands of unreported dollars.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on this breaking story.

Related coverage: