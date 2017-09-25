Fact check: What are the rules about football players standing for the National Anthem?

A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.

The Department of Defense pays for the players to be out there?

This meme is probably the most circulated since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in protest last year while playing for the San Francisco 49'ers.

How true is it? According to Snopes, it's a mixture.

The part that is true is that for a time the Department of Defense (DOD) did enter into contracts with the NFL for certain on-field demonstrations.

\This was a big story in May of 2016 when Senator John McCain looked into the report of what the Senator called "paid patriotism".

The report showed 72 of the 122 contracts amounting to $6.8 million contained some form of paid patriotism, though the specific cost of individual paid patriotism activities within those contracts remained unclear. Certain contracts showed that DOD paid for specific activities including on-field color guard performances, enlistment and re-enlistment ceremonies, performances of the national anthem, full-field flag details, and ceremonial first pitches and puck drops.

The part that isn't true is that these contracts were specifically to get players on the field for the National Anthem.

Our calls to the DOD were not returned.

Is it in the NFL rule book that players must be on the field for the National Anthem?

This was a new one floating around social media on Monday.

As you can see this one even looks like it came from the Washington Post. It didn't. In fact there is nothing specific in the NFL rule book that deals with players being on the field for the National Anthem.

In fact we found the 2017 Official NFL Rule Book and those pages have to do with how penalties and fouls are accessed for different situations.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.