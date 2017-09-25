LeBron James: Trump tried to use sports to divide us (video)

We expected LeBron James to be in a good mood for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Media Day. The Cavs, after all, had a very productive summer but it still struck everyone by surprise when he sat down and before anyone could ask anything, he agreed to answer everything.

"Whatever topic y'all want to hit, let's stay there before me move on to the next. I'll answer all the questions in that and then whenever y'all want to move on to the next one let's do that," LeBron James said. "It's Media Day, I'm in a great mood, I feel great, I'm excited about this team, I'm excited about everything that's going on including every question y'all gonna ask me today. It's not one question that y'all can ask me that I can't answer."

Not one to shy away from controversial topics, James didn’t hesitate when asked about politics one day after NFL players protested during the national anthem on Sunday.

"The fans, everyone that had anything, any association with the NFL yesterday was unbelievable. It was solidarity. There was no divide. Even from 'that guy' who continues to try and divide us," said James. "The people run this country, not one individual and damn sure not him."

LeBron never mention President Donald Trump's name, he referred to the president as 'that guy'.

"The thing that frustrated me and pissed me off a little bit is that he tried to used the sports platform to try and divide us. Sports is so amazing, what sports can do for everyone, no matter the shape, or size, or race, or ethnicity, or religion or whatever. People find teams, people find payers, people find colors because of sport and they just gravitate toward that and it makes people so happy. And it brings people together like none other," said James. "He doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country. He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.