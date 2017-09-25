Cleveland boy dies after being hit by truck; mother in critical condition

A 22-month-old boy died Monday after a truck struck him and his teen mother in the apron of a Cleveland parking lot.

According to police, a 19-year-old mother was pushing her son -- Troyonn Berger -- in a stroller when a truck went off the road and ran them over at 1939 Green Rd.

The truck then hit a tree on the opposite side of the street.

The mother is in critical condition.

The driver of the truck did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and it's not yet clear why he lost control of his vehicle.

He was released at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.