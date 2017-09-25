Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill: Ohio's winners and losers

John Corlett, the president of the Center for Community Solutions, offered his insight Monday on the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. (Source: WOIO)

The president of a non-partisan, non-profit center told Cleveland 19 that if the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill becomes law there will be definite winners and losers.

“I think the biggest losers are older adults, because older adults, particularly in nursing homes, most of their care is paid for by Medicaid. Children with disabilities who have very expensive medical conditions, people who need mental health services, opiate services for addiction, things like that,” said John Corlett, the president of the Center for Community Solutions. “I think probably the biggest winners under this bill will be younger adults who have no health issues and who might not need health insurance. They would probably be the ones who benefit most from this measure.”

Corlett said Ohioans would definitely notice changes, especially one group.

“I think the biggest change to Ohioans will be to Ohioans with any pre-existing condition, because this new change to Graham-Cassidy makes it easier for states for people who have pre-existing conditions to limit their access to insurance,” said Corlett.

That’s because the text of Graham-Cassidy doesn’t allow insurance companies to not offer insurance because of a pre-existing condition, but it does allow companies to charge more for coverage.

“Sure, they offer you coverage but it's unaffordable. They'll offer you coverage that's four to five to six times what you can afford to pay, so is that really coverage if you can't afford it?”

There would also be big changes to the Medicaid program if the bill were to become law. The bill calls for states to receive a “block grant” from the federal government – a flat, lump sum amount of money.

“One of the things they do with this block grant is they give states less than they know states are going to need so states are going to have less money,” said Corlett. “Today those funds are used for healthcare through the Medicaid program, giving just a pot of money to legislators to spend as they choose, to spend as they see fit might not be a good idea because they might spend it on other things.”

According to non-partisan, non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation the block grant idea combined with a per capita cap on Medicaid would mean the State of Ohio loses more than $600 million form the federal government from 2020 through 2026.

Corlett said in his opinion the best healthcare legislation would be a bipartisan law.

Senator Sherrod Brown has been outspoken against Graham-Cassidy, speaking against the bill in a Senate finance committee hearing Monday. He said he plans to vote against it.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Senator Rob Portman's office. A spokesperson said Portman planned to read through changes made to the bill on Monday and make a decision. Cleveland 19 wasn't given a timeline on when his final decision would be made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.