Cleveland councilman wants dirt bike track money to clean former toxic site

Cleveland City Councilman and mayoral candidate Zack Reed has a new plan for the site that city leaders hoped to transform into a dirt bike track.

The track was going to be located at a park on East 79th Street and Carson Avenue, but construction was called off last week because of potential "noise, liability and limited space."

A complicating factor, according to a city report, involved the discovery of elevated levels of arsenic and lead.

Reed has proposed the money the city had set aside for the track -- roughly $2.4 million -- should go toward cleaning up the east side park, with any extra money going to other recreational projects.

"Now that a decision has been made not to move forward with the proposed project I believe it would be in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Cleveland to safely clean the site for the overall health of the community," said Reed on Monday in a prepared statement.

Mayor Frank Jackson -- who is running for reelection -- is looking to build the track elsewhere in the city, but has not yet announced which sites officials are eying.

Reed, of ward 2, hopes to discuss the plan further with Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley.

