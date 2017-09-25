Cleveland man's costly water issue brought to resolution by city officials and 'Orlo Wants to Know'

David Green was up to his ankles in water when we met him in March.

He was completing his twice-daily routine of clearing water from his basement floor and pushing it into his sump pump. Sadly, he was up to his eyeballs in red tape; he couldn't get a straight answer from the Cleveland Water Department on where the water was coming from.

"They say it's not city water. I say it doesn't smell," said Green at the time.

All along Green told the city that there had to be another line leaking.

He thought it was likely a second line that went to a now-demolished home next door. The city for months claimed it couldn't be another line, but Green turned out to be right.

After prompting from Cleveland 19, the city came out a couple of times, at first insisting that it was a sewer problem and not city water.

After an update to the story everyone involved took yet another look.

That's when they found what David suspected. "When the Cleveland Water Department was comin' out they kept cuttin' off the same one. Dug up the old, old blueprints and found out there was two. One on top of the other and once they cut that off the water stopped," he said.

To it's credit, the water department and the land bank made David whole.

The driveway, ruined in the process, was replaced.

A new fence came from Cleveland City Councilman Anthony Brancatelli, and the damaged basement walls are fixed.

"They took care of the wall from over there all the way to over there and they sealed it, painted it and it look really nice."

Green was very thankful for the support.

"I couldn't get no answers. When I called you and (Cleveland 19) things just started movin'."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.