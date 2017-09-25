Earnest Byner, LeBron James offer differing views on NFL anthem protests

Demonstrations during the national anthem at NFL games continued during Monday Night Football.

Players from the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, along with coaches and owners, all linked arms with their team during the singing of the anthem.

But we did not see anyone kneeling.

Meanwhile, we heard from LeBron James today on this hot-button issue.

President Donald Trump is "using sports to divide us," he said.

James has made it clear he is no fan of the president, and today he said he commends everyone who is trying to make a difference during NFL games.

The NBA star did not shy away from politics during media day on Monday.

He said the anthem demonstrations have been a show of solidarity, and football players have shown that they are not divided.

James did not mention the president by name, but said that he is using sports to divide people, including the fans.

He says he personally does not feel he has to take a knee to make his point heard, but he would support any teammate who would chose to do so.

“It's not about the disrespect of our flag and our military, and everybody that has made this world free. It is about equality, and people having the option and the freedom to speak upon things they feel is just. It's not about disrespecting the flag,” James said.

Many athletes are speaking out on the anthem protests, even retired athletes.

Former Browns running back Earnest Byner has a different perspective on what we've been seeing on the field.

“We all have the freedom of choice, the freedom of speech, freedom of protest. But to me, on your job is not the place where it needs to be done. We do have platforms, and those platforms should be used outside the game, as opposed to at the stadium,” Byner said.

Byner also clarified his position on Twitter:

I see some have judged me for not agreeing with protesting on the job. Views vary. I do believe in the protest not the timing. #Love — Earnest Byner (@EByner) September 25, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.