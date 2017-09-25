Lorain County middle school classroom hits 96 degrees; parents question district's judgment

South Amherst Middle School is over 100 years old and has no air conditioning. (Source: WOIO)

Passing around a bucket full of ice chips was how some South Amherst Middle School students stayed cool Monday evening, after spending all day in scorching temperatures.

"It was really hot and miserable out," said Matthew O'Neil, who's in 7th grade at South Amherst Middle School.

Matthew's classroom hit 96 degrees at 10:10 a.m. Firelands Local Schools posted proof with a picture of the thermometer on Facebook.

"I was sweating continuously. I had to ask to go to the restroom like three times to get a drink," Matthew said.

Matthew's mom, Wendy O'Neil, wasn't happy when she found out.

"It disturbs me. I'm a nurse. I know dehydration sets in quickly and these kids, I guarantee they learned nothing today. They were probably sitting there suffering in the heat," Wendy said.

South Amherst Middle School is 107 years old. It doesn't have air conditioning.

"You have three cinder block walls that all of that heat came into and then that will just contain the heat and it'll keep the room hot even when the sun goes down," Wendy said.

Classroom temperatures at Firelands' South Amherst Middle School reached 96+ degrees today! Many parents aren't sending their kids tmrw. pic.twitter.com/a3hFwyYqwG — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) September 26, 2017

It was also hot in the school's gym Monday. During the volleyball game, people in the stands were fanning themselves and wiping their foreheads to try to stay cool.

Temperatures are forecasted to come close to 90 again Tuesday. Wendy wants the district to cancel class.

"They can cancel school. Other school districts did it today for the kids safety," she said.

Superintendent Mike Von Gunten said he'll keep monitoring the weather, but, Monday evening, he said Tuesday classes are on. He sent Cleveland 19 News a statement:

"Making the decision to close is difficult, no matter what the season. But the reality for our District is that none of our buildings are air conditioned, including South Amherst Middle School that it is 107 years old. We are doing everything we can to keep our kids comfortable and safe. Parents can make the decision to keep their children at home, but as a district we must balance the safety of our students, teachers, and staff while considering the educational and personal needs of our students and families. We will continue monitoring the situation and ensuring that water is available to keep everyone hydrated."

Firelands employees encouraged students to bring a water bottle to class Tuesday and wear lightweight, breathable clothing.

Wendy, like many parents, said she's keeping her son home where he can stay cool.

