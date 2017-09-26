Extreme heat prompts school closures for 2nd day in a row

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s again on Tuesday, prompting several schools and school districts in Northeast Ohio to cancel classes for the second day in a row.

Parma City Schools, all Constellation Schools, and several elementary schools in Lorain and Stark counties were all closed Tuesday due to the heat.

Officials with the Parma City School District said they are closing schools because of the "high forecasted temperatures and humidity levels. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority."

The Cleveland-area has been enduring a fall heat wave for the last few days, with many high-temperature records falling by the wayside. Click here for a full forecast.

