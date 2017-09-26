Record-breaking heat expected in Cleveland for 6th straight day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Record-breaking heat expected in Cleveland for 6th straight day

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Tuesday, which would make it the sixth straight day to have temperatures above 90 degrees.

If temps reach the 90s again on Tuesday, it will be the first time Cleveland has seen six straight days of 90-degree weather in September.

On Monday, temperatures peaked at 93 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It was the first time that temperatures were measured above 90 degrees for five consecutive days since 1959.

The extreme heat has led to several school closures at the start of the week.

Don't worry too much: A cold front is on the way!

