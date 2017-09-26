Record-breaking heat expected in Cleveland for 6th straight day

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Tuesday, which would make it the sixth straight day to have temperatures above 90 degrees.

More record highs are forecast to be broken today. But cooler, more seasonable temperatures will arrive in a few days. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/paS6uGOvg7 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 26, 2017

If temps reach the 90s again on Tuesday, it will be the first time Cleveland has seen six straight days of 90-degree weather in September.

Here we go. Day #6 of 90°+. Cooler days are coming though! Good weather gospel on @cleveland19news all morning. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/K4kFQI0bVr — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) September 26, 2017

If it's going to be hot, we might as well make history. Record breaking temps. on the way again today. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/E9PNX16hk9 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) September 26, 2017

On Monday, temperatures peaked at 93 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It was the first time that temperatures were measured above 90 degrees for five consecutive days since 1959.

The extreme heat has led to several school closures at the start of the week. Click here for a complete list of the closings.

Don't worry too much: A cold front is on the way!

