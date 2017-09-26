Geauga County sheriff prohibits deputies from working NFL games

The Geauga County sheriff released an order prohibiting the county's deputies from working any off-duty details at NFL games.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand released a statement after he says he attended the Cleveland Browns game in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sunday.

"During the National Anthem at least 21 Browns players kneeled as the entire stadium, made up of all races, ages, sex, religion and careers stood and removed theirs hats. All the police officers working in uniform were saluting. The fact that the team owners and NFL Commissioner condone this activity very much upsets me. As far as I am concerned almost the entire league disrespected every veteran that ever fought or died for this Country. These protests are not about unity, unity was the other 70,000 fans that stood. I truly believe this is about the Police, Law Enforcement and our government. For that reason, effective immediately any off duty details at NFL Games are prohibited."

Players and coaches from the Cleveland Browns and other teams around the NFL took the opportunity on Sunday to stand against President Donald Trump's suggestion that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired or released.

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

He also made remarks during a past political rally in Alabama pushing for team owners "to get that son of a bitch off the field," referencing players that protest the anthem.

Sheriff Hidenbrand added:

"I'm concerned when the main act stands in front of the crowd, before the game even starts, and commits a blatant disrespectful act towards our flag, our Country, our Veterans and our first responders. If they do not have respect for us and our Country only bad things will come of that. We will not be a part of these activities.

My season ticket seats will remain empty the rest of the season."

The players that participated in the form of protest emphasize that the actions are not meant to show disrespect to the American flag or to individuals in the armed forces.

