Home sweet home: Indians return to Cleveland for final regular season games

After a swing up the west coast, the Cleveland Indians return to Progressive Field for their final regular season games.

The Tribe kicks off the final six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. The team plays three games against the Twins and three games against the Chicago White Sox before beginning the 2017 MLB Playoffs.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.

vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.

vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Twins, 12:10 p.m.

vs. Minnesota Twins, 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. (Mini Ball Team Poster Night)

vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. (Mini Ball Team Poster Night) Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. (Sugardale Dollar Dog Night)

vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. (Sugardale Dollar Dog Night) Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m. (Kids Run the Bases)

vs. Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m. (Kids Run the Bases) Thursday, Oct. 5: American League Division Series Game 1

Cleveland has already clinched the American League Central Division pennant, and are now racing against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. They have also locked home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Indians are closing out the regular season on a historic streak and entering the playoffs with plenty of momentum. Cleveland has won 29 of their last 31 games, which includes a record-breaking 22-game winning streak.

