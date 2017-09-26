Warren man who performed wrestling moves on 3-year-old gets 15 years to life

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was babysitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Arthur Harper was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County. A jury last month found the 45-year-old Warren man guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering charges.

Prosecutors say Harper killed Russell Cottrill in November 2015 in Warren, about 57 miles southeast of Cleveland. Authorities say Harper called 911 saying the boy was unresponsive after falling out of bed and later told police he injured Russell with a professional wrestling move called a "piledriver."

A medical examiner said the boy died days after receiving a severe blow to his skull.

A message seeking comment was left for Harper's attorney.

Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.