Driver overdoses behind the wheel, crashes car into building in Cleveland

Cleveland police and paramedics are investigating a crash scene involving an overdosed driver that crashed into a building on West 14th Street.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the incident at West 14th Street near Buhrer Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood just after 9 a.m.

Police say they found a car crashed into a building near the intersection. The car also struck a utility pole and brought down wires into the roadway.

Cleveland EMS said that the person driving the vehicle overdosed behind the wheel. The driver was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

