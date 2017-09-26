Cleveland is hotter than Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans today

Cleveland tied a heat wave record Monday and temperatures remain in or around the 90s, making Northeast Ohio hotter than the actual desert.

Temperatures are expected to make it up to 93 degrees today, which means it's hotter here than in cities where it's traditionally warmer like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Daytona, New Orleans and Tucson.

It hit 93 degrees yesterday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, making it the fifth straight day to have temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

This has only happened once before in recorded history in Cleveland. That five-day stretch came in 1959.

In September 1953, there were four straight days of 90-degree temperatures.

Cleveland has never seen six straight days of 90-degree weather in September.

Cleveland has the potential to go a sixth straight day with 93 degrees forecasted for Tuesday.

The normal high temperature for this time of the year is around 70 degrees.

The last time Cleveland had highs in the 70s? That was back on Sept. 14.

Northeast Ohio has seen more 90 degree or hotter days this September than during all of July 2017. Oh, and during all of August 2017. Check it out.

If you're tired of the heat, give it a few short days.

Temperatures will be sharply cooler by the end of the work week.

