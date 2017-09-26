National Voter Registration Day: Where to register

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The Board of Elections, along with election officials and others across the country spent the day focused on voter registration efforts.

More than 20 organizations throughout Northeast Ohio have joined together for several registration drives on National Voter Registration Drive. Locations include:

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hispanic Alliance. 3110 West 25th Street, Cleveland, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

East Cleveland Library. 14101 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Asia Plaza. 2999 Payne Avenue, Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Schubert Hall. 6800 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland, 8 a.m.

RTA Rotunda at Tower City Center. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All Cleveland Public Library locations during library hours.

Rocky River Public Library. 1600 Hampton Road, Rocky River, 9 a.m.

Willoughby Public Library. 30 Public Square, Willoughby, 9:15 a.m.

Heights High School. 13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, 2:15 p.m.

Metro West Community Development Office. 3167 Fulton Avenue, Cleveland, 12 p.m.

North Star Reentry Community Resource Center. 1834 East 55th Street, Cleveland, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ADAMHS Board Lobby. 2012 West 15th Street, Cleveland, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All Neighborhood Family Practice locations through Oct. 10.

Potential voters can also register online at www.MyOhioVote.com.

