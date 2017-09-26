Final Walnut Wednesday of food truck season is Sept. 27 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Final Walnut Wednesday of food truck season is Sept. 27

(Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Walnut Wednesday's last day this season is Sept. 27.

 The event began May 3. 

Cleveland's biggest food truck event takes place alongside Perk Plaza at Chester Commons, one of downtown's newest renovated urban green spaces.

Food and live music will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

