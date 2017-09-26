Man stabbed to death in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a 44-year-old man was found stabbed to death on his front porch.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Akron police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Garfield Street.

The victim was found with a stab wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:18 a.m.

Officials are not yet releasing his name.

No arrests.

