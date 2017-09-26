Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Akron, victim ID'd

Police say a 44-year-old man was found stabbed to death on his front porch and his 33-year-old girlfriend is now in custody.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Akron police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Garfield Street.

Shawn Belville was found with a stab wound to the chest.

Belville was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:18 a.m.

Crystal Bruce is now charged with murder, tampering with evidence and illegal cultivation of drugs. She tells police she was arguing with the victim before the stabbing.

Bruce is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Police are not commenting on a motive.

