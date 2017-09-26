Sources: Dwyane Wade leaning toward the Cavs

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). This April 8, 2017 photo shows Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) watches game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

NBA All-Star guard Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a deal could be in place as soon as Wednesday, according to both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

Dwyane Wade nearing commitment to sign with Cavaliers

Wade agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls earlier this week.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Monday, at the Cavs Media Day, LeBron James was asked if would like see Wade in Cleveland.

"It brings another play maker to the team. It would be great to have him here. I've talked to D. Wade throughout the whole summer, I'll probably reach out to him as well but its really not up to me. But I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him," LeBron James said during Media Day.

Listen below to hear LeBron talk about his best friend joining the Cavs:

More on Cleveland 19

Miami, Cleveland and OKC players all lobbying for Wade

Wade to AP: Weighing options after agreeing to Bulls' buyout

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.