Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Christmas Ale available on tap Oct. 26

Great Lakes Brewing Co. has set the date for its annual First Pour Party to taste this year's seasonal batch of Christmas Ale.

On Thursday Oct. 26, the brew will be available on tap at GLBC beginning at 11:30 a.m. Growlers/crowlers cannot be filled Oct. 26.

It will be available in bottles and kegs for purchase Nov. 1.

Starting Oct. 30, Christmas Ale bottles and kegs will be available in the GLBC gift shop and throughout our distribution markets.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Brewer Santa will bring in the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m.

