Carjacker who shot 81-year-old man pleads guilty

A guilty plea from the 18-year-old who shot an elderly man during an attempt carjacking in Euclid.

Lonester Coleman shot the 81-year-old victim in the chest in the parking lot of the post office at 21551 Euclid Avenue on July 10.

After the shooting, Coleman fled the scene on foot, but was caught after a brief manhunt.

The victim, whose name has not been released, survived the shooting. He is the father of a retired police officer.

Coleman will be sentenced on October 30 by Judge Brian Corrigan.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.