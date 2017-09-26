9 arrested in NE Ohio sex sting

An undercover operation aimed at reducing demand for sex trafficking has led to the arrests of nine men, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The arrests took place in Mahoning County and one of the suspects is accused of arranging a sexual encounter with a person believed to be a juvenile.

"The demand for the sex trade is a major driving force behind human trafficking, and that is why undercover operations like this are so important," said Attorney General DeWine. "We want would-be purchasers of sex to remember that they could be arranging to meet with law enforcement."

The arrests took place last week as part of an undercover investigation which was conducted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Attorney General DeWine's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children Unit, and several other law enforcement agencies.

Jamie Webb, 31, of Salem, was arrested on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possession of criminal tools, and attempted sexual imposition. Webb allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl, and investigators took him into custody when he voluntarily arrived for the meeting in Beaver Township.

The following eight suspects were arrested after investigators said the suspects responded to online advertisements placed by law enforcement.

Sohail Awan, 31, Youngstown

Michael Canaday, 53, East Palestine

Joseph Geraci, 61, Verona, Pennsylvania

Ryan Grossman, 42, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Gary Harmon, 46, New Castle, Pennsylvania

Charles Hart, 63, Cochranton, Pennsylvania

Christopher Jones, 42, Berlin Center

Paul McHugh, 32, Salem

The suspects allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female. Each suspect was arrested on a charge of soliciting after voluntarily arriving for the meetings in Beaver Township.

Hart and Canaday were also arrested on charges of possessing criminal tools, and Awan was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

