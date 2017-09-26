The Happy Dog now selling burgers with 50 toppings options in Cleveland

The Happy Dog has gotten into the happy burger business.

The hot dog and tot fast-casual restaurant in Cleveland recently started offering burgers with 50 different topping options.

Happy Dog is known for offering (what some people would call) bizarre toppings like Spaghetti-Os, Andy Capp Hot Fries, chunky peanut butter and, of course, Froot Loops.

Right now customers can get a burger with toppings like Bugles Original corn snacks, vegetarian lentil chili and "alien" pickle relish at both Happy Dog locations -- 5801 Detroit Ave. or 11625 Euclid Ave.

While Happy Dog does offer a vegetarian "hot dog" option, there isn't one available for burgers just yet.

