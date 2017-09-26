Warrensville Heights man accused of beating baby to death pleads not guilty

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, has been charged with murder by Warrensville Heights Police. (Source: Warrensville Heights Police)

Tariq Debardeleben plead not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

He was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children in the death of a 15-month-old Warrensville Heights toddler.

Police say Debardeleben was babysitting Morgan Dillard in August when he beat him to death. Dillard died at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center from blunt impacts to the head and abdomen and fractures to the skull.

Debardeleben is being held on $1 million bond.

He'll be back in court on Oct. 2.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.