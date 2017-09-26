Severely emaciated dogs being nursed back to health

Two dogs are recovering at West Park Animal Hospital after they were found last weekend wandering in Warren, Ohio. Both are severely emaciated 5-month-old puppies.

Veterinarians are working to nurse the dogs back to health, but it is a slow process.

The Friendship Animal Protective League took the puppies, and says it will likely be weeks before the dogs are ready for adoption. They say they see dogs in this serious condition about 5-6 times a year.

By the dogs demeanor, they are guessing they were pets at one time, but have been on their own.

