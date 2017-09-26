Cleveland Clinic President & CEO opposes Graham-Cassidy health care bill

The nation's doctors, hospitals and health insurance plans are unified in their opposition to the latest Republican bill to do away with the Affordable Care Act.

In a joint statement on Saturday, major groups such as the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, America's Health Insurance Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association called on the Senate to reject the bill sponsored by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy.

Among the opposition is Cleveland Clinic President and CEO, Toby Cosgrove, M.D. Dr. Cosgrove issued a statement Saturday and talked with Cleveland 19 News Tuesday afternoon.

"Under Graham-Cassidy, it’s likely that fewer people will be covered by health insurance, while those with pre-existing medical conditions may pay more, if they can secure coverage at all," according to the statement.

A vote is expected Wednesday.

