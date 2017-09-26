Wadsworth police rescue dogs from hot cars - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wadsworth police rescue dogs from hot cars

Dog rescued by Wadsworth police. (Source: Wadsworth police) Dog rescued by Wadsworth police. (Source: Wadsworth police)
WADSWORTH, OH (WOIO) -

Police say in just the past week, they have rescued six dogs from hot cars.

Police say the owners of the dogs had gone inside a store.

Wadsworth police say "parked cars are deathtraps for dogs".

On a 90-degree day, the interior temperature of a vehicle can reach as high as 109-degrees in less than 10 minutes.

Officers add cracking windows provides little relief.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly