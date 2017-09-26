Your jean jacket is about to start talking to you

Levi's, the denim company, is about to release a jean jacket that will interact with your phone to talk to you through your earphones. The smart jacket is being called Levi's Commuter x Jacquard by Google. Levi's has been making denim since 1873 but are about to lightening bolt into the future.

The technology is actually woven into the sleeve of the jacket and with a simple swipe or tap of the left sleeve you can do things like answer the phone, have texts read to you, play or pause music, or get updates on your turn by turn navigation. The device itself looks like an over sized plastic snap on the sleeve and is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. The jacket will be synced up through your phone and you can customize the commands.

The jacket will be sold starting on Oct. 2 and will reportedly be sold for $325. With name "commuter" in the title the majority of the highlight videos the company has produced show many bicycle riders getting the most use, but also people on trains and walking to work.

Levi's is hosting a launch party on for the high tech wearable on the 27th but it doesn't officially go on sale until Oct. 10.

