Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has another incident with his drone

Bauer was pulled from the first inning of Game 3 after his pinky started bleeding, Oct. 17, 2016. (Source: WOIO)

It was just about this time last year when Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had to be replaced in the ALCS because of an accident with a drone that sliced a finger on his pitching hand, and now Bauer is having another problem with his drone. Fortunately for the Tribe, there's no blood dripping from a pinky finger this time. According to his twitter account it's been stolen.

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!??#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

In the tweet put out Tuesday afternoon, Bauer suggests if he doesn't get it back he will be forced to build a new one which is how he sliced his finger in the first place. Hence Bauer using #SaveMyPinky.

He's even posted a pic of the drone in question.

If you look at the drone it looks an awful lot like the drone he brought to a news conference in Toronto to explain how the accident happened in the first place.

As you can imagine some Tribe fans are not only having some fun with the post but also hoping this means the pitching star will leave the drones alone for the next couple of months as the play-offs approach.

Please wait until AFTER November if you have to build a new IronMan! — Tracy Kipfstuhl (@tkippy68) September 26, 2017

Just give me the specs.... I'll build the replacement myself. — Aaron Babb (@babb_chicago19) September 26, 2017

I will return it if and when we win the World Series — Jose 4 MVP (@aboygarrett) September 26, 2017

