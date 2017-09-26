Man caught driving murder victim's car is ex-boyfriend

The murder of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls remains under investigation.

Ashley Williams body was found by a man who was a stranger to her when he returned to his apartment on Saturday.

She was last seen on Friday night by her friend Chantel Blair who said, "Marcus called her on the phone, she was supposed to go meet Marcus."

The meeting site was where her body was found.

"She said she'd be gone you know about an hour she was gonna come back, she never came back," described Chantel.

Marcus, is Marcus Coker, described by police as an ex-boyfriend of Ashley. On some of his previous criminal cases he lists her mothers address as his. His most recent case was just a few weeks ago for heroin possession.

Marcus Coker was arraigned on a traffic charge in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday after a police chase. He was driving Ashley's car when he crashed into a parked car rolled over and hit a tree. At the time police didn't know she had been murdered because she hadn't been found yet.

A caller to 911 came from the man who arrived home to find her body who told dispatchers, "Somebody's in my apartment and I think she's dead."

The apartment where the call came from is still marked with police tape. Clearly no one was home, but just as clear is possible evidence of a struggle blinds on the windows are severely bent.

Police haven't released a lot of details. It is believed that Ashley was stabbed to death.

