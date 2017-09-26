Tonight at 6: Giant blow to NCAA; Toby Cosgrove on ACA

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 p.m. news.

A local sheriff is banning employees from working Browns games.

A giant blow to several schools in the NCAA.

And, we talk to outgoing Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove about plans to replace the Affordable Care Act.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.