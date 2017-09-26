60-year-old fights off wrench-wielding attacker inside Cleveland parking garage

Michelle Hills-Doxey may be tiny, but she's a feisty woman. The 60-year-old was sitting inside her car parked at the Memorial Plaza Garage when a man attacked her and beat her with a wrench.

"I think if I wouldn't have fought him, I probably wouldn't have been here," Hills-Doxey said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hills-Doxey sat inside her Volkswagen Jetta in the parking garage for the Key Bank Tower and Marriott Hotel off St. Clair Avenue. She took a break from work, left her driver's door cracked and checked her phone when a stranger approached.

"Next thing I knew, he was on me and we fought and I ended up with my head back over here," she said.

During the fight, the man began hitting her with a wrench. It left Hills-Doxey with a busted lip, loose teeth and bruises on her body. She also had to get three stitches on her forehead.

She said during the fight, the man put his hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet.

"All he kept saying was, stop screaming, stop screaming, and I was not going to stop screaming," Hills-Doxey said.

Instead, she fought back. "When he put his hand over my mouth I got a hold of his thumb and he's somewhere nursing his thumb today. I bit down and tried to rip it off," she said.

Hills-Doxey said she used to park in the underground garage all the time because she felt safe during her breaks. It's well lit and she was parked just spots away from the elevator, which is why she was stunned nobody heard her cries for help.

"We fought and fought and I screamed and I don't understand where security was," she said.

She said the fight went on for nearly 10 minutes. Finally, she freed herself and ran to safety.

Looking back, Hills-Doxey is thankful she stood up for herself. It scares her to think about how badly the situation could have ended.

"I'm sure he probably would've beat me, dragged me out the car and took the car, whatever his intentions were. So I'm lucky that I did fight back," she said.

Hills-Doxey wants to remind people to always keep an eye out, lock car doors and walk with someone in a parking garage.

The suspect got away with Hills-Doxey's keys. She said she wasn't able to get a good look at him because he wrapped his face in a shirt. The only description she was able to give Cleveland Police is the suspect was a dark skin black man with long dreads, a dirty white t-shirt and he was possibly wearing Timberland boots.

Hills-Doxey said she was told security has video they hope helps police track the man down.

