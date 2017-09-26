Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby: Sources

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly three months in to her pregnancy. (Source: AP Images)

Multiple sources are reporting that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child.

The father is none other than Cleveland Cavs' center Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is three months in to her pregnancy, and conceived naturally.

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, are also expecting.

