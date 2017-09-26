Cleveland football coaches monitoring players for heat stroke during record temps

Record-breaking heat this September has brought its challenges as the school year kicks off--and not just in the classroom.

It's football season here in Northeast Ohio, but it sure doesn't feel like it with a heat wave in the 90s.

Some coaches have been taking extra precautions to keep student athletes safe.

It may be hotter than usual, but football practice continues for Northeast Ohio Kings Youth Organization.

This is their first year on the field in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Cleveland.

“Football teaches discipline, football teaches character, team building, team work,” said Coach Mike Moorman.

All of those skills are being put to the test under the bright sun.

Coach Moorman is taking water breaks seriously.

“These past couple of days actually it's been real hot. So the hydration piece has been big for us. We implement water breaks throughout our practice, scheduled water breaks. At least two to three minutes for them to cool down,” he said.

Coach Moorman also mixed some Gatorade into their water at practice on Tuesday evening.

He's keeping an eye on the younger players who can suffer from heat stroke faster.

“We just want to make sure that they aren't kneeling over, heads down. We want to make sure that they get enough water. We might even sit in the shade for a little bit just to cool down,” Moorman said.

He says they might even have timeouts in practice if necessary, which is something they rarely do.

Coach says he's not complaining because he knows how fast the weather can change.

“Usually it's muddy and rainy out here,” he said.

USA Football has several recommendations to keep athletes safe.

They say practices should be modified in extreme heat, and football players should be acclimated slowly to the weather.

They also say athletes should be encouraged to speak up when they're not feeling well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.