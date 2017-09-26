Medina officials fear residents have retaliated over closure of Medina Township Fire Department

City and township officials fear that residents, possibly former employees, are retaliating against them in response to the recent closure of the Medina Township Fire Department.

The concerns stem from two incidents where an unidentified number of people dumped oil in the residential driveways of Medina Fire Chief Robert Painter and Medina Township Trustee Bill Ostmann.

Oil was spilled in Painter's driveway Monday night, which almost caused Painter's son -- a firefighter -- to crash his motorcycle as he entered the driveway.

Ostmann found a suspicious pool of oil in his driveway on July 16.

The township recently disbanded its fire department and entered into a contract with the City of Medina for fire protection. Ostmann and trustee Ray Jarrett voted in favor of the contract and trustee Ken DeMichael voted against it.

Ostmann is running for reelection.

"While every citizen has the right to voice and express his or her political views and support any candidate they choose, no one should damage other people's property and put lives at risk with this type of behavior," said Medina Township Police Chief David Arbogast.

If anyone has information in reference to either event, please contact Arbogast at 330-721-1395. This information can be left anonymously and will be kept confidential.

