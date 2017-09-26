Northeast Ohioans fear for family and friends in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico

Roy Cruz has a cell phone business on West 25th Street in Cleveland. His mother went to Loiza, Puerto Rico to sell the family home.and got stuck with Hurricane Maria. It's ironic for him, he has many phones use to call his mom, but he knows there is no answer on the other end.

Cruz says, "She called me the very next day 'look I'm stuck and things are falling apart over here.'"

Hilda Abraham hasn't heard from her father, who is 84-year-old and lives in Yauco.

"As soon as we have communication I'm going to see if he wants to come over bring him here with me," says Abraham.

Cruz and Abraham want to buy an airline ticket to bring their loved ones to Cleveand.

"He's got his house he is kind of stubborn but I want him to come here," Abraham says.

There is a fear on the island that a mass exodus to the mainland will occur. It's been nearly a week later and there's still no water or power.

We spoke to some of the airlines. Delta will let anyone flying to San Juan take unlimited bags for free until September 30. Evacuees will only have to pay $199 dollars to get to their destination. Southwest will begin flights again to Puerto Rico on October 4th. United has no flights at all at this time

For Cruz, this will be good news. He wishes he could talk to his mother and tell her, "I'm hoping she will give a call and say look I'm on my way."

