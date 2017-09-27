New, energetic gym opens in Cleveland and it's connected to the Cavs

A new gym is calling Cleveland home.

Rise Nation is a full-body workout in just 30 minutes.

The newest location is near East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue. The only other Rise Nation gym right now in the world is in Los Angeles.

Derek Millender, part owner and manager of Rise Nation in Cleveland, is also the Cavaliers head strength and conditioning coach. You may have seen LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers training on some of the same equipment that can be found at Rise Nation.

