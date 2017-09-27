Uber drivers are about to tell you why you rated so low

Uber continues to roll out new features as a part of its "180 Days of Change" and the newest one will allow your driver to tell you exactly why they rated you four stars or below when you use Uber POOL.

Uber POOL is also fairly new nationwide and is exactly what it sounds like. Much like car pooling, a rider can chose the cheaper version of their fare if they will allow a driver to pick up other passengers along the route.

The problem with POOL has become the frustration for drivers who are having to now cater to multiple people in the same car and the issues that can create. So Uber is trying to make its riders smarter by giving them feedback from the drivers. After the ride, if the driver gives a pool rider anything other than a 5 star rating the driver will have the list of predetermined reasons why to send to the rider. They include: wait time, patience, number of riders, attitude, new route or other.

