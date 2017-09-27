Bank robbery thwarted, suspect locked in by automatic doors

A 36-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she got locked inside a bank she had just robbed, Cleveland police said.

The woman targeted the Citizens Bank branch at 6235 St. Clair Ave. by passing the teller a note asking for money.

The teller complied, and when she tried to leave she got trapped between the bank's automatic door locks, which held her until police arrived.

The suspect, identified as Vanita Pille, was ordered to the ground by officers on scene, the bank employees unlocked the doors and when officers attempted to arrest her, she began to push them off. She was eventually taken into custody.

Pille was treated at the scene for scrapes on her face.

She did not have a weapon and no one was hurt during the robbery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.