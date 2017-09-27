Praying mantises are all over Ohio right now (and people are putting them on their faces)

Social media feeds have been filled with praying mantises recently and the reason for that -- to put it in millennial terms -- is because they are out and about and frantically swiping right.

If you feel like you see mantises around the same exact time every year, you're right.

There's a small window of opportunity to find a mate in the fall and the insects are ready to mix and mingle.

There are two types of mantises in Northeast Ohio: Tenodera sinensis (Chinese mantis) and Mantis religiosa (European mantis).

There are more than 2,400 species in the world. The most popular type is the Mantidae, which are found in tropical climates.

The two types in the Cleveland-area were introduced from Asian and Europe, respectively, said Gavin Svenson, who is the assistant director of science at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

"Since they have been in the region for nearly 100 years, they are a part of the local ecology now," he said.

In southern Ohio, a native mantis species is Stagmomantis carolina (Carolina mantis).

So, here's why it's really common to see a mantis out and about right now.

"Our species of praying mantises spend most of the summer as nymphs (young) hunting and hiding in vegetation. By the time they reach adulthood it is late summer or early fall. We see the adults moving around more to find a mate and a location to deposit an egg case," Svenson said. "These adults will not make it through winter, but their egg cases will ensure the young hatch in the spring to begin the next generation."

Many often think mantises are a protected bug, but Svenson said they may be handled respectfully.

"I don't know of any specific laws protecting these two species. They are non-native species, so it would not be typical to have regulations protecting them," he said. "However, insects in general are protected in many nature reserves and state and local parks. You can certainly hold a mantis, interact with it, respect it, and let it go."

But look out, the two native species to Northeast Ohio can give a pretty nasty pinch with their front legs.

Photos of mantises are popping up in social media feeds, but there's also a trend where people are placing bugs on their face with the hashtag #Facebug.

"Mantises are a popular Facebug!" said Svenson.

Many #facebug attempts while sampling at a new @goCMNH natural areas property pic.twitter.com/7ldN2LeEdR — Sydney Brannoch (@skbrannoch) September 1, 2017

Oh, and by the way. That whole thing about females eating the heads of their male mates is true, but it doesn't always happen.

There is about a 25 percent chance for sexual cannibalism.

There's also an advantage for the females who decapitate and eat the head of a male -- more eggs. Those who eat the heads produce around 88 eggs, where those who do not produce around 37, according to this nerdy and eye-opening Gizmodo story.

